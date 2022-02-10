Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.10. Daseke reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 75.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

NASDAQ DSKE traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $11.25. 610,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,336. The company has a market cap of $703.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.97. Daseke has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 369.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 38,829 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 663.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 25.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 66,241 shares during the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.