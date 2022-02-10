Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Daseke reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 75.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of Daseke stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $703.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.97. Daseke has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Daseke during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 187.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 452.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

