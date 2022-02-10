Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.43). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.19. 39,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,645. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth $16,960,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 517,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth about $1,558,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth about $1,382,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 99,396 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

