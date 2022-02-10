Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.43). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.19. 39,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,645. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth $16,960,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 517,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth about $1,558,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth about $1,382,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 99,396 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.