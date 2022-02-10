Brokerages Set Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Target Price at C$27.08

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.08.

MI.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$24.25 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.01. 80,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.75. The firm has a market cap of C$881.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$18.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

