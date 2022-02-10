Brokerages Set Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Price Target at $12.19

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.19.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
In other news, Director David Mihalick acquired 5,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of BBDC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.17. 141,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,702. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.64.
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 59.86%.
About Barings BDC
Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.
