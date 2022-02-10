Brokerages Set Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Price Target at $12.19

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

In other news, Director David Mihalick acquired 5,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 77,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.17. 141,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,702. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 59.86%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.