TEMCO Reaches One Day Volume of $322,483.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, TEMCO has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $22.79 million and approximately $322,483.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.32 or 0.07090222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,161.90 or 1.00195106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00049450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00053284 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006529 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

