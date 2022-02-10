Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-$0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $205-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.65 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.040 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Cloudflare stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,173,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,625. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.39.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total value of $11,089,904.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $421,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 595,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,580,294. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cloudflare stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

