PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.64. 503,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. PROS has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $28,884.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 32,954 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $943,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock worth $1,926,423. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PROS by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

