Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $886.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to post $886.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $895.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $877.78 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $798.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

SIGI stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.04. The company had a trading volume of 237,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,206. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.82. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $65.50 and a twelve month high of $91.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,296,000 after acquiring an additional 80,736 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,522,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

