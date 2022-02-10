Public Mint (MINT) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0999 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $8.29 million and $38,775.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00026272 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,972,693 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MINTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.