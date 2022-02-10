Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $5.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Essent Group.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,479,000 after buying an additional 1,388,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,934,000 after buying an additional 824,430 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after buying an additional 518,905 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $17,915,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,774,000 after purchasing an additional 242,294 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.62. 675,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,074. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

