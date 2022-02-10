Analysts Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.26. NetApp reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.32.

NetApp stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.05. 1,303,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,293. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in NetApp by 259.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in NetApp by 14.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,757 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 30.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.