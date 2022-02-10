DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. DaVita updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.500-$8.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.

NYSE:DVA traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.46. The company had a trading volume of 634,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.90. DaVita has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.