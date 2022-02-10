DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. DaVita updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.500-$8.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.
NYSE:DVA traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.46. The company had a trading volume of 634,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.90. DaVita has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48.
In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
