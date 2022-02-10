Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-2.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.93. Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.740-$4.860 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.28.

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $108.40. 199,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,107. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $476,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

