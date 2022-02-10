Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $3.35 on Thursday, hitting $71.40. 533,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $171.51.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.85.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $37,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

