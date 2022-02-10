Parkgene Price Tops $25.59 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Parkgene coin can currently be purchased for about $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00040032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00102298 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene (GENE) is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

