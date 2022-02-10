Crypto Sports Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $110,173.27 and $351.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

