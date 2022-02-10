iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.230-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.60 million.iMedia Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.150-$-1.150 EPS.

iMedia Brands stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 132,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $159.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.76. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.51 million. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iMedia Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other iMedia Brands news, Director Landel C. Hobbs bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iMedia Brands stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of iMedia Brands worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.