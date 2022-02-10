Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.58. The company had a trading volume of 294,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,761. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.62. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $147.24 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.