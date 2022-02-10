-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.23). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

PDSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of PDSB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 413,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $194.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.40. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, CFO Matthew C. Hill acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $26,071.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 963,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 102,512 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 27,756 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 380,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 311,635 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,376,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

