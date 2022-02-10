Zacks: Analysts Expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aris Water Solutions.

ARIS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.94. 138,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,732. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th.

