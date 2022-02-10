Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Shaw Communications reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shaw Communications.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJR. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

NYSE SJR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $29.58. 224,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shaw Communications (SJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.