Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $898.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post $898.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $890.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $905.48 million. Ciena reported sales of $757.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $122,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,598 shares of company stock worth $2,642,948 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.08. 1,199,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ciena has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

