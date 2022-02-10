ECOSC Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (ECU)

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, ECOSC has traded 10% lower against the dollar. ECOSC has a market cap of $7,756.47 and $1,238.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOSC coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00040032 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00102298 BTC.

About ECOSC

ECOSC (ECU) is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc . The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

