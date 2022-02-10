Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 17,625 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 17,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.44 per share, for a total transaction of $360,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $454,597.20.
- On Friday, February 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 12,935 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $242,143.20.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,929.20.
- On Monday, January 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,300 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $697,528.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $688,197.60.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,878.40.
- On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,179,980.38.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,116.88.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,752.65.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $546,250.00.
Shares of Cricut stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 124,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,932. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CRCT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,645,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cricut by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after buying an additional 193,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $6,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
