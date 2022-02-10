Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 17,625 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 17,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.44 per share, for a total transaction of $360,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $454,597.20.

On Friday, February 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 12,935 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $242,143.20.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,929.20.

On Monday, January 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,300 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $697,528.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $688,197.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,878.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,179,980.38.

On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,116.88.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,752.65.

On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $546,250.00.

Shares of Cricut stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 124,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,932. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRCT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,645,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cricut by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after buying an additional 193,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $6,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.