Kewsong Lee Sells 359,317 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kewsong Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00.

NASDAQ CG traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.34. 10,708,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

