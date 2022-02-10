Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Posts Earnings Results

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67, Yahoo Finance reports. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

EQNR traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.34. 5,420,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013,301. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQNR. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 42,181 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,007,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.