Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Posts Earnings Results

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67, Yahoo Finance reports. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.
EQNR traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.34. 5,420,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013,301. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 42,181 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,007,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
