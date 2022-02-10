Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Energizer also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.22. 923,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. Energizer has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energizer by 54.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 91,559 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Energizer by 38.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

