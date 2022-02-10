OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $0.0642 on Top Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $802,172.02 and approximately $92,069.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.31 or 0.07071813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,429.04 or 1.00356434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00049496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00053248 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006487 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ROOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.