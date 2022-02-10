Zacks: Analysts Expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. SLR Investment reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.
Several research firms have issued reports on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.
Shares of SLR Investment stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.29. 99,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,109. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $772.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.21.
SLR Investment Company Profile
Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.