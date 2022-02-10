Zacks: Analysts Expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. SLR Investment reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after buying an additional 86,375 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 24,355 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.29. 99,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,109. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $772.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

