$2.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) will report $2.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $9.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $10.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.30. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $284.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of WTW stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,352. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $199.78 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

