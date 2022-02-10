Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Shift4 Payments posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 12.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,584,000 after purchasing an additional 431,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 432,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after acquiring an additional 492,332 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FOUR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,702. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 1.93.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

