Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen downgraded Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$16.30 to C$9.60 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.83. 13,992,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,476,967. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after acquiring an additional 338,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after buying an additional 722,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,873,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after buying an additional 1,343,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 720,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.