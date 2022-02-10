Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $585.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will announce sales of $585.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $536.30 million and the highest is $679.00 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $9.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,010.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $763.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $839.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 72,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NCLH traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $22.63. 40,573,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,191,199. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

