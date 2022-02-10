Rune (RUNE) One Day Volume Hits $3,006.00

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Rune coin can now be bought for approximately $115.90 or 0.00265715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $3,006.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rune has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00047261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.25 or 0.07052463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,464.53 or 0.99644533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00052986 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

