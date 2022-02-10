-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Compugen reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compugen.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

CGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.13. 1,171,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,180. The stock has a market cap of $214.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.34. Compugen has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 160,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 572,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Compugen by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 157,025 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Compugen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,283,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Compugen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 44,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compugen (CGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.