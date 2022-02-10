CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.140-$18.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded down $2.87 on Thursday, reaching $254.20. 122,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,769. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.02 and its 200-day moving average is $266.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $215.18 and a fifty-two week high of $290.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CACI International will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

CACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $300.00.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

