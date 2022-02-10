O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) vs. NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Head to Head Survey

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of NVIDIA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares O2Micro International and NVIDIA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $101.10 million 1.17 $12.11 million $0.39 10.64 NVIDIA $16.68 billion 38.72 $4.33 billion $3.24 79.58

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than O2Micro International. O2Micro International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International 11.98% 12.89% 10.68% NVIDIA 33.81% 41.79% 24.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for O2Micro International and NVIDIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A NVIDIA 0 2 27 1 2.97

NVIDIA has a consensus target price of $329.04, indicating a potential upside of 27.42%. Given NVIDIA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Volatility and Risk

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NVIDIA beats O2Micro International on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management. The company was founded in April 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The All Other segment refers to the stock-based compensation expense, corporate infrastructure and support costs, acquisition-related costs, legal settlement costs, and other non-recurring charges. The company was founded by Jen Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

