Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €29.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €29.00 ($33.33) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.02) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($47.13) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.02) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.87) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.94 ($49.35).

EPA:ALO traded up €0.27 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €26.57 ($30.54). The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.50. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($29.48) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($42.95).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

