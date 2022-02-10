Ontology Market Cap Tops $504.49 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $504.49 million and $151.34 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001341 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00206680 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00026834 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00026234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.07 or 0.00405041 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00066225 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

