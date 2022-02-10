Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.

HXL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.70. 892,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.91 and a beta of 1.34. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hexcel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Hexcel worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

