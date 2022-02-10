Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $100.83 million and $18.95 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 682,105,895 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

