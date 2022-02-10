Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.67. Manulife Financial posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFC. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,014,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,278,000 after acquiring an additional 917,981 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Manulife Financial by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,964 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,129,000 after purchasing an additional 392,419 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,615,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,881,000 after buying an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,582,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,577,000 after buying an additional 183,029 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.91. 5,052,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,318. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

