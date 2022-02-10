$31.47 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to post sales of $31.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.40 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $35.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $130.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.94 million to $130.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $154.92 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $159.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.29. 123,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,581. The company has a market capitalization of $102.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.21. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.

In other news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,589,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 366.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 70,760 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

