Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.82 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.

Shares of EW traded down $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $110.64. 2,338,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,989. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.50. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,072 shares of company stock worth $18,405,127. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

