Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to report $2.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 745.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

CLF traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $20.95. 24,038,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,212,133. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.