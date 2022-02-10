$1.39 Million in Sales Expected for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to report sales of $1.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.48 million and the lowest is $200,000.00. Celldex Therapeutics reported sales of $3.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $7.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.00 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celldex Therapeutics.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $292,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,359. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 106.9% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 93,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 56,072 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,836,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 44.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 722,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,026,000 after purchasing an additional 222,843 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 990,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,948. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 2.77.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.