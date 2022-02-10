Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $559.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Pool by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Pool by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,997,000 after purchasing an additional 207,072 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool stock traded down $11.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $453.68. The company had a trading volume of 202,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,586. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.84. Pool has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $516.02 and a 200 day moving average of $501.15.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

