Brokerages Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target at $164.81

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RHHBY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Roche alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 100,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,377. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Roche has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $52.47.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.