Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.74. Post reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Post by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Post by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 188,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after buying an additional 33,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

POST stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.63. The stock had a trading volume of 420,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.42. Post has a 1-year low of $94.76 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

